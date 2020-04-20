DLA Distribution Susquehanna ships urgent COVID-19 supplies

The Defense Department’s largest distribution processing facility continues packing and shipping vital supplies to military services and federal agencies supporting the global COVID-19 response.

Employees at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, are processing COVID-19 test kits, ventilators, hand sanitizers, air masks, cots, hand washing stations, industrial goggles, industrial face shields and breathing sets.

The DDSP Transportation Services Team has also shipped over 72,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat and nearly 1.1 million shelf-stable meals to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

“These mission sets demonstrate DDSP’s ability to serve as a key enabler to the armed services and whole of government throughout this global crisis,” said DDSP Commander Army Col. James M. Callis II.

The amount of equipment DDSP processes with priority shipping, especially COVID-19 medical supplies, increases daily as new requirements emerge.

“I greatly appreciate the professionalism, flexibility and focus that the entire DDSP team has displayed throughout this challenge,” Callis added.

The team is also emphasizing efficiency and employee safety. Some of the measures to improve the safety of the work force include changes to gate entrance procedures and the purchasing of sanitizers and spray cleaners, disinfectant wipes, masks, and gloves. The distribution center has also developed a redundant in- and out-bound transportation management capability and an outdoor, electronically equipped workstation for processing trucks. These new measures reduce the amount of interaction between DDSP employees and freight drivers coming from other areas of the country, thereby reducing the risk of potential COVID-19 exposure to the workforce.

The team has also has developed backup plans to ensure mission continuity in the event of COVID-19 exposure in mission-critical work locations.

