Massachusetts National Guard SHARP adapts to challenges brought on by COVID-19 Pandemic

The Massachusetts National Guard Sexual Assault and Harassment Response Program has had to adapt to the challenges brought by the Coronavirus pandemic, just like the rest of the world. Some things still remain the same, however. Victims can still call emergency number 24/7 for any reports of Sexual Assault, contact a victim advocate, or inform their chain of command.



Also, the Two Methods of Reporting are still Restricted and Unrestricted.



Restricted Report:

Intended to give the victim additional time and increased control over the release and management of the victim’s personal information, the Restricted Report enables military members in a duty status to report allegations of sexual assault to specified personnel without triggering an investigation. Specified personnel include the SARC, Healthcare Personnel, trained Victim Advocate or chaplain. Other elements of the Restricted Report include:



• Complete confidentiality

• Access to medical care, counseling and a victim advocate

• Empowers the victim to seek relevant information and support to make an informed decision about participating in the criminal process



Unrestricted Report:

An unrestricted report is any report of a sexual assault made through normal reporting channels which includes the victim’s chain of command, law enforcement, and the criminal investigative service or. The SARC will be notified and assign a victim advocate to the individual. Details of the allegation will be provided only to those personnel who have a legitimate need to know.





“There are many challenges that we are currently encountering, but one thing that I would like Soldiers to know is that even though we are enforcing social distancing we want soldiers to stay connected with their peers, friends and love ones. If they want to make a report, know or suspect anyone experiencing sexual harassment or assault, call our emergency number,” said Margarita Boswell, Massachusetts National Guard Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.



“The pandemic has created a challenge for us but it has also force us to look at ways to connect with survivors and victims’ while maintaining their privacy.”









How can we combat Sexual Assault in our units?



Making sure that we continue to stay connected with soldiers is very important, especially during this times of social distancing. Education, training, and building trust continues to be the number one way to combat Sexual Assault. This is a Commander’s program and our goal is to continue to support them in all the prevention and education efforts. Showing soldiers how to intervene to protect their peers, deters predators from committing acts of sexual violence.





What can leaders do to make reporting easier for the victim?



Responding and taking the necessary measures to show their Soldiers that they will not tolerate Sexual Harassment and/or Sexual Assault, enforcing annually training and supporting prevention and education measures within their units. Ensuring that appropriate selection of victims’ advocates are available not only to meet requirement but to continue our work of depleting and eradicating Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault within the National Guard.



How has the pandemic effected victim advocate training?



Victim advocate schools, and face to face training requirements for credentialing and annual training have been suspended. Because of the current suspension of school and trainings the program will probably be looking at some delays on credential and bring new VA onboard. The MANG SHARP program still has a number of victims’ advocates who are credentialed and continued to be ready to support survivors and victims of sexual assault.





Why are some victims hesitant to report? What can we do to change that?



As a society we have normalized sexual violence, we see it on movies, hear it in music and on our daily encounters of life. The words that people use to talk about sex or sexual behaviors can be aggressive, even violent. So it may be hard for the victim to report since sexual violence behavior is not taken as seriously as it should be.

In order to change we need to continue to provide Soldiers with education about negative effects of sexual violence within our organization and empowering them to intervene. There are ways in which we can create change — not only within our circle — but also in our society.



Have you seen a rise or decline in numbers in recent years?



Based on the 2018 military statistic there has been a raise in reports of sexual assault, but most of those reports are from survivors who are coming forward on past incidents.



What happens to the service member once they have reported their SA and everything has gone through the process? Is there help or treatment available for the after effects?



Our program is here to support and connect survivors and victims’ with services, as long as they need us which could be months or years. There is not a time period or limit, we understand each individual needs are unique in the process of healing, and we are connected with agencies throughout Massachusetts that provide direct support and treatment for survivors of Sexual Assault.





MAANG Hotline 24/7 Emergency number: 508-889-6644.

The Sexual Assault Support for DOD community: Selfhelpline.org, 877-995-5247

