Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Purple Dragon Special Edition (Spring 2020)

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Story by James Chavez 

    Joint Information Operations Warfare Center

    Commanders must continually ensure their current OPSEC measures are reviewed for effectiveness, and if necessary, develop and implement new OPSEC measures to prevent inadvertent disclosures or new vulnerabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.17.2020 17:10
    Story ID: 367746
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Purple Dragon Special Edition (Spring 2020), by James Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Operations Security
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT