Commanders must continually ensure their current OPSEC measures are reviewed for effectiveness, and if necessary, develop and implement new OPSEC measures to prevent inadvertent disclosures or new vulnerabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 17:10 Story ID: 367746 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Purple Dragon Special Edition (Spring 2020), by James Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.