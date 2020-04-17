Stitching communities together: LRAFB spouses’ craft masks

While many people around the world find themselves with more free time due to COVID-19, there are still ample ways to stay connected and utilize that time to aid others.



Team Little Rock military spouses Amanda Peterson and Caitlyn Bowman are just two of the people who have been using their extra time at home to make masks to help those in need.



“Having two children who are immunocompromised, I have always had a watchful eye for what’s going around on the news,” Peterson said. “When I saw this information, I knew there would be an influx of people needing masks.”



Peterson noted that while in this day-and-age when you can just order online and get it in two days, some things are not as easily acquired during this pandemic.



“There is also a sense of comfort in having something custom made for you,” Peterson said.



As the Department of Defense has released further guidance requiring military members, civilian employees, contractors and family members to wear masks, the need of cloth face coverings was at an all-time high.



"I put out a message on the spouses page offering to make masks,” Peterson said. “Immediately people started messaging me to buy masks. However, it wasn't something I was looking to profit off of."



While not looking to profit, donations are more than welcome to ensure the supply continues to meet the ever increasing demand.

Bowman said the main goal is to keep people safe and healthy while

providing an extra layer of comfort.



"It was amazing to see how many people were offering and willing to help me in whatever way they could," Peterson said.



‘Pay the kindness forward’ is the only expectation Peterson has when giving out the masks.



After the influx of requests, Peterson called in for reinforcements from her husband and two children to help expedite the process.



“It instilled a sense of pride in them – how they were able to help those in need and see the difference each mask makes.”



Since COVID-19 began, Peterson and Bowman have made over 300 masks for the community for free.



“This is just a small way I can help the community,” Bowman said. “There aren't many chances to help others during this crisis, so this is a great opportunity.”

