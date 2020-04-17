Brig. Gen. Wayne McCaughey appointed Dual Status Commander for New Jersey

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Wayne McCaughey, Director of the Joint Staff for the New Jersey National Guard, has been appointed as dual status commander for the COVID-19 response in the state.



A dual-status commander is appointed during large, complex stateside missions or response efforts involving both Guard members in state Title 32 status and other service members in federal Title 10 status.



“My role as the Dual Status Commander or DSC is to ensure there is a unity of effort for our whole of government approach to this crisis,” said McCaughey. “I ensure that the needs of the State via the New Jersey Department of Health are met through the effective use of our New Jersey Soldiers, Airmen and the Title 10 active duty members sent here in support.”



Dual status commanders can be drawn from either the Guard or the active component Army or Air Force, but those appointed must have completed the dual-status commanders' course and other specialized training and certification, said Guard officials.



In federal status, the DSC is a member of the federal chain of command, subject to the orders of the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the supported Combatant Commander, and exercises command of assigned Federal military forces.



In the event of a multi-state disaster or national event requiring a dual-status commander – such as COVID-19 response efforts – separate dual-status commanders would be appointed in each affected state in order to adhere to applicable state laws, said Guard officials.



Additionally, both the president and the state governor must agree to the establishment of a dual-status commander.



“We have an energetic leadership composed of myself as the DSC, Col. Mike Smith as the Title 10 deputy and Col. Timothy Coakley as the Title 32 deputy,” said McCaughey. “Together we synchronize and execute the capabilities of all to meet the needs of the citizens of our great state.”



More than 33,000 Guard members are currently supporting COVID-19 response efforts in all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, including more than 500 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.

