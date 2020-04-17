Connecticut National Guard powers COVID-19 testing site

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A once-empty parking lot on Sargent Drive has quickly transformed into a drive-through COVID-19 testing site as Connecticut expands its testing capacity in response to the pandemic. Starting April 17, CVS Health, working in coordination with the state, will have the ability to provide a 15-minute test to about 700 people per day at the mobile site.



An integral part of its operation is power generation from 103rd Air Control Squadron equipment, in addition to site access control and administrative support provided by Soldiers and Airmen from the Connecticut National Guard.



The 103rd Air Control Squadron’s expertise and location in nearby Orange makes it the ideal unit for this site support mission.



“We’re a radar unit, so whenever we get out in the field and set up it’s always fast,” said Master Sgt. Brian Shove, 103rd Air Control Squadron HVAC shop noncommissioned officer in charge. “We get tents out and supply power with our generators. So when they said they were going to do this, it was easy for us because we knew what we needed to get them off the ground right away.”



State officials expressed their appreciation for the Guard’s support at this site and the many other support functions they have in the state’s pandemic response.



“The National Guard has been vital since the inception of this for mission support and logistical assistance,” said Jake Manke, Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Region 2 coordinator. “We can use them all the way from electrical capabilities to warehouse operations. Anything that’s involved in running this facility, they have been integral with it. From command staff to the enlisted, everybody has been phenomenal.”



The Guard’s response has been efficient from its experience in handling emergency situations.



“Being in the Guard, I feel like that’s ingrained in us,” said Shove. “A lot of us volunteer and come in when they need us and we do our job. This is a great opportunity for our younger Airmen to see how we’re essential to state emergency responses like this.”



Soldiers and Airmen will provide enduring support to the site, providing electrical power, access control, and checking in patients in a coordinated effort with partner agencies on the ground.



“There’s no question that the integration has been phenomenal,” said Manke. “We’ve worked really well together and we’re really appreciative of all the support we’ve been given by the Guard.

