Chaplains provide resources, counseling during COVID-19 response

It’s common to feel a wide variety of emotions during a disaster – fear, anger, stress – even for members of the Washington National Guard.



That is why Col. Don Brewer, the State Chaplain for the Washington National Guard has asked all chaplains to reach out to soldiers and conduct health and wellness checks during this event.



Capt. Denise Denniston, chaplain for the 341st Military Intelligence Battalion, is one of those chaplains that has been called to serve in this mission.



“I have been calling our soldiers,” Denniston said. “My main focus is to check in on them as well as connect them directly with any resources that they may need at this time. I know Chap. Brewer’s intent was to make sure all our soldiers were taken care of at this time.”



The resources that Denniston often suggests are through the Joint Service Support office, which has staff members that can help Guardsmen with health, finances or any mental/physical struggle. One type of resource came through the National Guard Association of Washington, which is now provides Guardsmen in need with $10,000 in grocery store gift cards.



“Our association is working with Joint Service Support to ensure all of our Washington Guardsmen are taken care of during this time,” said Bob Sweeney, Executive Director of the National Guard Association of Washington. “It is just part of taking care of our airmen and soldiers.”



As for Denniston, the mission doesn’t stop with the soldiers that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also contacting soldiers and families of 341st members that are deployed overseas currently.



“It is truly an honor and a blessing to be able to talk with all of our soldiers,” said Denniston. “To experience the level of openness as well as the gratitude the soldiers have when we call them, it has afforded me the opportunity to build a foundation with some of our soldiers as well as provide counseling as needed.”