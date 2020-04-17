NRD New England Sailor of the Week - Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Julian Ortiz

Story by Chief Petty Officer Joshua J. Wahl, Navy Recruiting District New England Public Affairs



SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A journey that started with a minor car accident in front of a Navy recruiters office has carried over into a life-changing successful for Houston, Texas native Gunners Mate 1st Class Julian Ortiz.



Before the Navy, Ortiz earned a GED and started working odd jobs in the restaurant industry. He found himself unfulfilled and looked to other career paths when his car mishap placed him in range of the recruiter's office.



"I always wanted to serve my community or the country in some capacity," said Ortiz. "I looked at being a firefighter at one point, but it didn't work out for me, and I decided that I would join the military."



The Japan-based guided-missile cruiser, USS Antietam (CG 54), was Ortiz's first duty station where he said the leadership changed his life.



"The first instrument the Navy gave me was my chief petty officer, Brian Rutledge," said Ortiz. "Having a good chief who was there for us was paramount to my success."



Ortiz said his chief set the example and taught him to be proactive rather than reactive.



"We notice his initiative on getting things done without being asked and started doing the same thing,” said Ortiz. “Instead of waiting to be told what to do, it got to the point where, you know, we were looking for the next problem to solve."



He said his experience taught him the things he acquired began with the desire to take the first step in his journey.



"So, the Navy does a really good job helping you overcome your weaknesses," said Ortiz. "You become stronger, more well-rounded, and learn to deal with stressors in a different way, and finding how to adapt and overcome many situations."



Ortiz volunteered for his next duty station checking onboard Navy Recruiting District New England, April 2018. He felt recruiting would offer a place to share his experience and help open opportunities for other potential future sailors.



"It's is a rewarding tour here," said Ortiz "I meet many people, offered career opportunities, and get to study a little bit on the side."



Ortiz linked up with the Warrior-Scholar Project, which helps military members transition from the active duty to the classroom, and was selected to attend college at Columbia University.



"I got to meet the team and a study there for a week," said Ortiz. "That would have been impossible without the Navy and Warrior-Scholar Project, which helped give me the confidence that I needed to apply for an Ivy League school. It showed that you can bridge the gap, the military can."



One thing that Ortiz said set his career path apart from others.



"I didn't follow the typical paradigm of progression," said Ortiz. "I concentrated more on my team and doing the best for my team rather than myself. If you focus on the team and the team’s success, you'll be able to excel in anything you do."



Advice Ortiz would give other Sailors setting their own goals.



"I think one problem is we don't set the bar high enough," say Ortiz. "Don't think about retiring as a lieutenant; think about retiring as an admiral. Set the bar high and chase it otherwise, you are going to settle. "



NRD New England covers over 93,500 square miles encompassing the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Eastern half of New York. Headquartered in Boston, it also maintains two stations overseas at Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Naples, Italy, covering the entire territory of Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Middle East. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.

