FORT WORTH, Texas (April 15, 2020) – Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth (NAVREGSE RCC FTW) and its Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC) conducted a second round of Distributed Mobilizations, sending 30 Navy Reserve healthcare and logistics professionals to the front lines in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.



In addition to more than 112 already mobilized Sailors who were sent from the region to provide assistance aboard hospital ships USNS (T-AH 19) Mercy and USNS (T-AH 20) Comfort, as well as various hospitals and treatment facilities across the nation, the region’s second wave of Navy Reserve responders are slated to join approximately 250 other service members at Expeditionary Medical Facility Camp Pendleton in California before shipping out to provide emergency assistance in Guam.



“I am so proud of our Navy Reserve Sailors,” said Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth Commander Capt. Todd Perry. “During a time when our Nation needs them most, they are responding on short notice, to help their fellow Americans.”



Navy Reserve citizen-Sailors are also supporting COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts at the Javits New York Federal Medical Station and local hospitals in the New York City area.



“Our citizen-Sailors have unique skillsets that are critical for a national crisis such as this,” said Vice Adm. Luke McCollum, Chief of Navy Reserve. “Today, we have 1,500 Reserve Component members supporting COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts around the world. Many volunteered within 24 hours and were on station within 48 hours. This is the Reserve Force strategic depth that our nation relies upon."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 Story ID: 367664 Reserve Component Command Fort Worth Mobilizes Second Wave of Reservists to Assist in Global COVID-19 Combat Support, by PO1 Lawrence Davis