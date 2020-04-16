Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Extends Refund Policy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange logo

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Tim Meyer | Army & Air Force Exchange logo read more read more

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – For military shoppers who need to make a return but are hesitant to visit a store during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its return policy. All purchases made since March 16, 2020, are eligible for returns through July 1, 2020.

    “While extensive preventive measures have been implemented at our stores to keep the military community safe, we understand that some shoppers may not feel comfortable going to a public place at this time,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Extending the return window gives military shoppers peace of mind.”

    The extended return policy applies only to items purchased in brick-and-mortar Exchanges. Since items ordered online can be mailed back, there is no extended return policy for online orders.

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

    Media Notes:

    For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Chris Ward, 214-312-3861 or wardchr@aafes.com.

