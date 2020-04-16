Surface Division ELEVEN Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2020) – Capt. Marc Crawford, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, relieved Capt. Jack Fay, a native of Scarborough, Maine, as Commander, Surface Division Eleven (COMSURFACEDIV ELEVEN) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 16.



COMSURFACEDIV ELEVEN is the first division of the LCS fleet to be designated with a specific warfare focus. The division includes USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), and USS Omaha (LCS 12).



Fay was the first commander of the division. He led a team that designed and implemented the readiness generation plan for the deployments of Montgomery and Gabrielle Giffords in support of fleet commander missions. He also supervised the installation of the Naval Strike Missile aboard Gabrielle Giffords, enhancing platform lethality.



“It was an absolute privilege to lead the division during the past two years,” said Fay. “I am extremely proud of how the team worked to get ships and crews ready to operate on deployment and to move the LCS program forward on behalf of the Navy and nation.”



Fay’s next assignment is Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One.



Crawford, who recently served as assistant chief of staff for training and readiness at Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific, said, “Through my preparations for this tour, I have been extremely impressed with the caliber of Sailors we have in the LCS community. I look forward to working with our LCS Sailors and the rest of the fleet as we continue to deploy our ships overseas and mainstream LCS into fleet operations. Our highly proficient crews are battle-minded and ready to serve in any capacity our nation calls us to. I am tremendously excited to be part of this extraordinary team.”



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatants designed to operate in the littorals, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative surface engagement, mine hunting, and sonar technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

