I am Navy Medicine Deployed Down Range: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Isaac Kargbo

A commitment to service before self is what makes Navy Medicine work, and in this case, it helped a Sailor choose his career path.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Isaac Kargbo, the radiology assistant leading petty officer at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, is an immigrant from Freetown, Sierra Leone in West Africa.



“I came to the United States in August 2006,” said Kargbo. “My first job was at a convenience store as a cashier, but I always knew I was born to achieve greater things.”



A Navy recruiter stopped by the store to interview him. A few days later, he was on his way to the Military Entrance Processing Station in San Diego to begin his career in Navy Medicine.



“There’s no better way to begin a successful career in healthcare than by serving in the U.S. Navy," said Kargbo. “I have always wanted to impact the lives of individuals, families and communities. Pursuing a career in medicine is the right path for me, and I deeply believe the profession of medicine requires a unique commitment to put the service of others first.”



Navy Medicine has taken Kargbo all over the world. Since graduating boot camp and hospital corpsman "A" school in 2007, he has been assigned to multiple locations across the U.S., in Washington, Hawaii, Texas and Virginia.



It was in his second tour at NMRTC Bremerton where he is currently deployed to NATO Role III Multinational Medical Unit (MMU) in Kandahar, Afghanistan, as the leading petty officer of their radiology department.



“We deal with intense trauma caring for combatant casualties, both U.S. military and NATO coalition forces, fighting to stay alive from gunshot wounds and blast injuries,” said Kargbo. “From mass casualty and trauma activation, to our litter bearers bringing casualties into the trauma bay, portable X-rays, computed tomography, and finally getting them into the operating room, is a nightmare. However, the best memories are watching most casualties recover from these injuries under the noble and experienced hands of our professional Navy physicians.”



Kargbo's team provides superior performance during the aforementioned mass casualties and trauma activations, helping them achieve a 98 percent combatant survivability rate.



“Navy Medicine has a long and proud history of healing the sick and injured, of which the delivering of life-saving interventions for critically ill patients has been my passion," exclaimed Kargbo. “Also, being part of the medical support system for 10,000 combatants including U.S. and NATO coalition forces, Department of Defense civilians, and contractors in Kandahar is the strongest reassurance of Navy Medicine I have ever witnessed.”



Kargbo's job often requires him to work long hours or go with little to no sleep.



“The best part is being able to do what I do every day to help take care of the sick and injured combatants,” said Kargbo. “I personally volunteered for this deployment, knowing that I will be able to provide services to my fellow service members in combat. Every morning that I wake up and tie my boots, or had a sleepless night because of long hours at work, I know it not for nothing. Someone is getting help. That is Navy Medicine.”



“Such sacrifices will never be unnoticed,” added Kargbo, “Even if they were, it was worth it because I believed someone is alive because of my contribution to the care received.”



Kargbo acknowledged that the most difficult time in his Navy career is being apart from his spouse for more than two years.



“Indeed, it was a difficult time. But it is also about commitment,” said Kargbo. “After 26 months of separation, my wife was finally able to join me from Sierra Leone to Washington with a spousal visa application. Susan is a lovely wife who has given me nothing but happiness. We have one child, Matthew, who has just turned 8 years old. My 13 years of Navy service is made possible by her continued support and so many mentors along the way.”



Despite the hardships, struggles and separation, Kargbo is happy with his time invested in Navy Medicine.



“Navy Medicine is a path that suits my personality. It is a calling that requires a commitment to service, lifelong learning and the dedication to practice competently and compassionately,” said Kargbo. “Sometimes the workload is exponentially higher or bigger than yourself. Bottom line: it takes a highly motivated individual to serve and stay serving in Navy Medicine.”



When asked how he would sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, he replied: “Be respectful, be humble, be committed to the course, and always be ready to deploy when called upon to serve those who serve.”