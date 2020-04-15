Caguas, Puerto Rico Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Aimmé Yinat-Rodriguez, a native of Caguas,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Aimmé Yinat-Rodriguez, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, works as an aviation ordnanceman at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Yinat-Rodrigues has been deployed for six months and qualified as a rifle operator, service pistol operator, clearing barrel supervisor and more. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Nicole Taylor) see less | View Image Page

Story by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Nicole Taylor



CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Petty Officer Second Class Aimmé Yinat-Rodriguez, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, is an aviation ordnanceman, and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight for the week of April 13, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Yinat-Rodriguez and congratulate her on her nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Yinat-Rodriguez exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Yinat-Rodriguez, a 1999 graduate of Notre Dame High School, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Caguas, Puerto Rico.



“If I did something wrong I had to do it again until it was right,” Yinat-Rodriguez said. “I was taught to work hard and be proud of my line of work, no matter what it was. I was also taught to help others as much as I can and stay humble.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“We demand the highest standards from our sailors—both professionally and personally,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Yinat-Rodriguez is the epitome of these standards and her exemplary behavior is an example of how all military members should carry themselves every day as an ambassador of the United States of America at home and abroad.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Yinat-Rodriguez is proud of joining the military.



“I had to sacrifice leaving behind my family,” said Yinat-Rodriguez. “It was especially hard on my mother because she was sick and we were always together prior to me leaving. But it was my mom who pushed me into making my dream of joining the Navy become a reality.”



Yinat-Rodriguez is the second in her family to serve and hopes to begin a family tradition.



“My dad was a Marine who served in the Korean War and after his service he became a teacher,” Yinat-Rodriguez said. “I'm the only one after him who joined the military.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Yinat-Rodriguez, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“What I love about my job here is the customer service side of what I do,” said Yinat-Rodriguez. “I have the chance to meet new people every day, get to know a little bit about them, and help them have a better day.”