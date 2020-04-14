Marine Corps Marathon to Proceed

Photo By James Frank | A 105mm Howitzer fires to start the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon race, Arlington, Va.,...... read more read more Photo By James Frank | A 105mm Howitzer fires to start the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon race, Arlington, Va., Oct. 22, 2017. Also known as "The People's Marathon," the 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to promote physical fitness, generate goodwill in the community, and showcase the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Marathon Will Proceed



QUANTICO, Va. -- Marathons are a test of human endurance and the ability to overcome great obstacles. This year the marathon itself is the one overcoming an obstacle. The Marine Corps Marathon community is working hard to have its scheduled races proceed in spite of the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.



As of March 27, the 45th annual Marine Corps Marathon is still set to take place in Washington DC Oct. 25, 2020.



“We will execute the Marathon as scheduled,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Bentley, commander, Marine Corps Base Quantico. “But we’ll make adjustments so you can participate within the federal and state guidelines in May. In these times your physical wellness helps you deal with the mental stress. We want to provide you with the opportunity to compete.”



There are other races scheduled earlier in the year that will be more affected by public health and safety concerns. The Historic Half, a half marathon, was set to take place May 17, but due to health concerns, the race was canceled. There are options in place for runners that have already signed up.



“Runners may defer until 2021 without any further costs,” Bentley said.



The other option for runners is to participate in the race virtually. The virtual run consists of participants running on their own on a route of their choosing and submitting their times. Runners will receive their participant shirt, finisher medal and certificate in the mail. Details on how to switch your registration to the virtual run option and how to submit your results can be found at the MCM website. The deadline to switch is May 7.



On March 31, the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, issued a Stay at Home Order that expires June 10. The next series of MCM events take place on June 20. As of this writing, the events will proceed as scheduled.



“The Marine Corps Marathon running community remains strong and supportive as we weather this storm together,” Bentley said. “Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Marathon Office are here for you. Stay motivated, stay safe, keep moving. Semper Fi.”