Exchange Shoppers Get Real-Time Update on Store Hours During COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS – Soldiers, Airmen and their families can stay up-to-date on local Army & Air Force Exchange Service operating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Exchange’s online community Hub.



Shoppers can find current hours for Exchanges worldwide by going to the Hub’s COVID-19 page (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/covid19), scrolling down to the “Information for Your Location” header on the right side of the screen and clicking “Store Hours by Location”. Most Exchange locations remain open during the pandemic, but hours may be adjusted to allow for cleaning and restocking.



“The operating hours on our website are being updated in near-real time,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is mission essential, so it is critical that we provide Warfighters and their families with quick, easy access to up-to-date information during this time.”



The Exchange is mounting a worldwide response to protect Warfighters and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on what Exchanges are doing to protect the force, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/covid19.



