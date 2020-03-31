National Guard Soldiers Provide COVID-19 Tests for Massachusetts Veterans 

HOLYOKE, Mass. – Soldiers from the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s Medical Command administered COVID-19 tests at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, March 31, 2020. The testing is in response to a recent COVID-19 outbreak here at the home.

“The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is one of two state-run veterans’ homes and hospitals for our men and women who served in uniform,” said Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the adjutant general of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. “Here in Holyoke, they had a vast outbreak of positives that unfortunately resulted in deaths. So, it’s important having our guard team here doing the testing.”

For everyone involved, safety is the primary concern. The Medical Command Soldiers are well–trained, equipped and familiar with donning personal protective equipment and other preventive behaviors to mitigate the risk of exposure.

“We have everything from gloves to face shields, N95 masks, which are probably the most important thing, along with the gowns as well,” said Spc. Derek O’Rourke, a medic with the Medical Command. “We go to the full standard of how to stay safe with this…we’ve been trained thoroughly, and I think we’ll be protected very well.”

To test the veterans, the Soldiers are administering a nasal swab, according to Army Staff Sgt. Angelica Bain, a health care specialist with the Medical Command. The goal for Bain and the other Medical Command Soldiers was to administer more than 200 tests for the home’s residents and staff. The test involved placing a swab into the nose of the resident to determine infection.

“When we walk into the room we have two of our Soldiers that are in the proper PPE. One person to collect the sample, one person to collect the specimen that is going to be retrieved after the nasal swab has been completed,” said Bain.

From there, the test will be rushed directly to a lab. “They are going to try and expedite these. We will try and get the results as soon as we can,” said Bain.

Quick test results are an important element in stopping the further spread of COVID-19 here.

“It’s important to test them, as it is known that patients were infected with coronavirus…So, we are going to test everybody in the building,” said Bain.

The Massachusetts National Guard is always ready to assist and work closely with any institution to strengthen detection and response to COVID-19.

“I know we’ll be playing a bigger role as well,” said Keefe. “I’m meeting with the hospital administrator at this time to see what we can help out with in different staff areas to meet the veterans’ needs. We’re here to help, and hopefully we can help stop future outbreaks.”

“We are so worried with what is happening, and we are glad someone is stepping in to help us,” said Renee Garcia, an employee of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2020 Date Posted: 04.13.2020 19:35 Story ID: 367288 Location: MA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Soldiers Provide COVID-19 Tests for Massachusetts Veterans , by SSG Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.