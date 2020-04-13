CPRW-11 Holds All-Hands Call Virtually

Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) Eleven held an all-hands call virtually aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, April 13.



Nearly one month after assuming command, Capt. Matthew Pottenburgh, 58th Commodore of CPRW-11 spoke to military, civilians, and their families virtually via their command Facebook page to keep them informed of Department of the Navy and Wing guidance as the nation continues to battle the Coronavirus (COVID-19).



Pottenburgh, a Galena, Ohio native, assumed command of the largest P-8A Poseidon, P-3C Orion and MQ-4 Triton Wing on March 12 and discussed the importance of staying “socially connected” while we remain “physically distanced.”



"One month ago yesterday, I took over as your 58th Commodore. We all agree that the world and America is in a much different place today than it was on March 12, 2020. I have been extremely proud of how you have turned to – implementing rapid changes to the way MPRA conducts our Nation’s business – whether here at NAS Jacksonville, deployed abroad, or even in your home and neighborhoods.”



During the all-hands virtual call, Pottenburgh focused on various guidance his Sailors and families need to know to maintain mission readiness while protecting themselves and their families.



“Make no mistake, the mitigation efforts we are taking are working. Across the world - country – onboard our Naval Air Stations – in our Hangars – in our workcenters – on our aircraft… physical distancing, teleworking, isolating the sick, and wearing facemasks are making a difference,” said Pottenburgh.



CPRW-11 squadrons include Patrol Squadrons (VP) 5, VP-8, VP-10, VP-16, VP-26, VP-45 and VP-62, along with Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP-19) and Special Projects Squadron (VPU) 2.



“You are a vital part of the fight. Not only are we working to take care of our own here at home and while deployed, but we are part of the broader national response as well. As the CNO highlighted: America. Has. A. Great. Navy. We still have a mission to perform, and it is now more vital than ever, as opportunists use the pandemic to affect our national interests. We cannot let that happen, and to that end, it is imperative that we continue to take care of each other and ourselves. Because if you are sick – you cannot fight,” said Pottenburgh



Patrol and Reconnaissance Wings serve as the Navy’s premier provider for airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, and Maritime Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.

