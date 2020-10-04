U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Announces 2019 Fleet Sea, Shore Sailors of the Year

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green | 200410-N-DP001-0008 NORFOLK (April 10, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Commander,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green | 200410-N-DP001-0008 NORFOLK (April 10, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF), named AM1 Carolina Berrio of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, from Armenia, Columbia, as the 2019 Sea Sailor of the Year and NC1 Rebecca Beck of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, from Maryville, Tennessee, as the Shore Sailor of the Year, April 10. This year, Grady congratulated the awardees over the phone as Sailors worldwide work to combat COVID-19. Berrio, the Sea Sailor, will be automatically advanced to chief petty officer, while Beck, the Shore Sailor, will compete as a finalist for the Chief of Naval Operations Shore Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK (NNS) -- Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command, announced the 2019 USFF Fleet Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year (SOY), April 10.



Adm. Christopher W. Grady named Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Carolina Berrio of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, from Armenia, Columbia, as the 2019 Sea Sailor of the Year and Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Rebecca Beck of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, from Maryville, Tennessee, as the Shore Sailor of the Year.



“It is our duty to ensure that our Sailors understand that they are truly the center of the universe and the most valuable asset in the world’s most adaptable and capable naval force,” said Grady. "All of the Sailor of the Year candidates serve as role models for our Sailors and represent the United States Navy’s best of the best. Their hard work, toughness, and dedication deserves to be recognized and I am honored to do so.”



This year, Grady congratulated the awardees over the phone as Sailors worldwide work to combat COVID-19.



The first week of April is traditionally the time of year when SOY finalists come together in Norfolk for leadership, heritage, and team building events, followed by the boarding and selection process. Those plans were altered due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, which were adjusted to support travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines.



Sailor of the Year recognition moved forward in the safest way possible.



“As a nation, we are working our way through this COVID-19 pandemic together,” said Naval Surface Forces Atlantic Force Master Chief Kevin M. Goodrich. “Our USFF leadership team – specifically Adm. Grady and Fleet Master Chief O’Rawe – helped find a safe way to keep the SOY process on track, enabling us to recognize our best Sailors’ efforts over the last year.



“While it is appropriate for many Americans to significantly adjust their work routines to help mitigate the spread of the virus, our Sailors and Marines must remain committed to the defense of the nation and that commitment requires them to continue generating, developing and employing our naval forces. Honoring and recognizing that effort is important,” explained Goodrich.



Although Berrio and Beck were not called up on a stage to receive their recognition, the honor of the award was in no way diminished.



“I feel very humbled by the whole process,” said Berrio. “Getting the call today from Adm. Grady — I just, I don't even know what to say really. The support that everybody gives you, the way that people who don't even know you approach you and congratulate you, it’s amazing. You become that person that represents everybody. You just want to do your best. I’m proud to represent my community.”



Beck echoed the same sentiments, and gave her advice on how to reach this career landmark.



“I don't even know how to put this in words,” said Beck. “I have no idea how to convey all of the emotions that are running through my head right now. I've had a little bit of everything in my career, but I never thought about giving anything but my best. I think that's what we should all be expecting from any of our Sailors. If we're coming to work every day and we're giving our best then we're going to succeed. You may not see it until a couple of years down the road, but you're going to succeed if you're going in and you're giving your best every single day.”



Berrio, the Sea SOY, will automatically advance to chief petty officer, while Beck, the Shore SOY, will compete for the Chief of Naval Operations Shore Sailor of the Year.



“The competition was robust and reflects the high caliber of Sailors serving throughout the area of responsibility,” said USFF Fleet Master Chief Rick O'Rawe. “It is an honor to serve with such incredibly talented Sailors. Each of these warfighters truly represent the technical competence, leadership and initiative that exemplifies our profession of arms.”



The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by CNO Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize high-performing E-4 through E-6 Sailors across the fleet. The intent of the competition is to recognize individual Sailors who best represent the ideals of the professional Sailor and the Navy. Initially only Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors on sea duty were recognized. Within 10 years, however, the SOY program was expanded to include shore duty and Navy Reserve Sailors.



Finalists for Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year:



IC1 Travis Free, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)

IT1 Krystal Landrovediaz, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team

BM1 Derek Rish, USS Monterey (CG 61)

AG1 Ciera Meadows, Naval Oceanographic Special Warfare Detachment – San Diego

ND1 Thomas Gerace, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2

HM1 Matthew Thompson, USS West Virginia (SSBN 736)



Finalists for Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year:



GM1 Colbee Barrett, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment Sigonella

CTR1 Edward Banks, Navy Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk

IT1 Christopher Manley, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic

UT1 Jesse Eder, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2IS1 Marisol Besson, Undersea Warfighting Development Center San Diego