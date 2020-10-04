Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House canceled

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy has canceled the 2020 Armed Forces Day Open House due to ongoing safety precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “It was not an easy decision to make, as this event is the one time of the year the public is encouraged to visit us learn about our past and present-day mission,” said Public Affairs Specialist Theresa Fitzgerald with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, one of the organizers for the event.

    “However, we decided that for the safety of both our employees and guests, it would be best to cancel this year’s event,” Fitzgerald said.
    “We look forward to planning next year’s Open House and hope everyone will come support us in 2021.”

    The Armed Forces Day Open House is held annually on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May.

    It showcases the History Center, five World War II-era buildings, the Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza.

    Activities typically include guided installation bus tours, informational displays about military and veteran organizations, a sandbag-filling station, personalized ID tags, camouflage face painting, military equipment displays, and more.

    Fort McCoy has hosted the annual Armed Forces Day Open House for many years, and the event has been canceled only a handful of times in recent memory — once because of severe weather and twice because of changing mission requirements.

    The 2021 open house will be May 15.

    For more information about the cancellation, call the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 608-388-4209.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.

    (Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

