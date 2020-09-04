Goodfellow Library available 24/7 virtually

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The Goodfellow Library virtually remains available to customers through the online Air Force Library despite the Consolidated Learning Center’s temporary closure in efforts to slow COVID-19’s spread here.



The Goodfellow Library provides library privilege avenues for customers to rent electronic books, audiobooks, digital magazines, music, movies and more.



"These resources are available to total force Airmen, civilians, retirees, and family members," said Air Force Personnel Center Libraries Branch Chief Marjorie Buchanan, in a 2014 publication. "Offering these materials online helps nurture ongoing self-improvement and can contribute to academic success."



The free databases include access to programs such as the National Geographic Virtual Library, Small Business Resource Center, Air Force Culture and Language Center, OverDrive, Military OneSource, etc.



“Education helps build your career in quite a bit of way,” said 1st Lt. Matthew Silpasornprasit, 17th Mission Support Group executive officer. “The more education you have, the more you set yourself up strategically and doors open up.”



Education also helps build the Whole Airman Concept.



“Education makes Airmen more rounded and versatile,” said Silpasornprasit. “We are able to make decisions and work to solutions easier based on the academic opportunities we pursue.”



Access to free library material is a resiliency foothold and it inspires mission-ready Airmen and their families, which is a key part to the 17th Force Support Squadron’s mission.



“These resources are readily accessible for any Airman to get their hands on,” said Silpasornprasit. “It’s convenient. The fact that we do it free of charge, I think it does great wonders for our Airmen in terms of resiliency.”



A pamphlet with login information will be available in person at the library’s circulation desk, once the pandemic is cleared and the Consolidated Learning Center re-opens its doors.



In the meantime, virtual access to resources is available 24/7 in the Air Force Portal under the Library and Resources tab.

