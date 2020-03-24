Photo By Sgt. Patrik Orcutt | Canadian Army Soldier looks downrange before match at the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Patrik Orcutt | Canadian Army Soldier looks downrange before match at the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 27th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meet (AFSAM) at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark, 2018. The annual events, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC), offer Servicemembers from the National Guard and international community an opportunity to test marksmanship skills in a battle-focused environment. see less | View Image Page

March 24, 2020



COVID-19 impacts 2020 Winston P. Wilson, Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting

~ National, multinational National Guard marksmanship championships rescheduled or canceled



by Maj. Theresa Austin



NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) leadership decided today to delay and cancel some of the 2020 Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Championships that were scheduled to occur at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Ark. this spring.



“This change is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its risk to not only our competitors but our families and communities here and abroad. As well as, to support the efforts each state making to support local authorities, which is of the utmost importance, in response to this pandemic,” said Lt. Col. David Stapp, administrative officer, NGMTC.



He continued, “despite the disruption of travel plans and changes to the competition calendars, the staff at the NGMTC has been working with the Arkansas National Guard to coordinate an alternate schedule for these events that continue to bring together the best marksmanship competitors in the world and enhance our operational readiness.”



As of now, the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Rifle & Pistol Championships are rescheduled to fall 2020. New dates and details are listed below.



Unfortunately, part of this change will include the cancellation of the 2020 WPW & AFSAM Machine Gun Championships and the 2020 Chief, National Guard Bureau Phase III Postal Championship, commonly referred to as the CNGB Postal Matches.



“We understand the fluid nature of this situation and the constantly changing responses to these emerging threats and appreciate all of the support and cooperation within our marksmanship community,” said Stapp. “A revised calendar will be published to support the official match program and distributed soon.”





2020 WPW & AFSAM Machine Gun: Canceled

2020 CNGB Phase III Postal: Canceled

2020 AFSAM Rifle & Pistol: Sept. 14 thru 26, 2020

2020 WPW Rifle & Pistol: Sept. 18 thru 25, 2020



AFSAM specifics: International travel is not authorized earlier than Sept. 12. The matches will begin with the Special Zero match Sept. 19. The overall awards ceremony will be held Sept. 25. The Gen van Wiggen stand-alone match and ceremony will be held Sept. 26. Return travel is scheduled for Sept. 27.



WPW specifics: Travel and registration will be Sept. 18 & 19. The matches will begin with the Special Zero match Sept. 19. The awards ceremony will be held Sept. 24. Return travel is scheduled for Sept. 25.



These competitions develop operational shooting and maneuvering skills at the entry and advanced levels, and recognizes superior skill at the highest level. During the event, Soldiers and Airmen compete in separate classes consisting of novice, open and international based on previous competition experience.



Ammunition is provided, and participants must bring their assigned unit firearms and optics.



Additionally, participants can earn Excellence in Competition (EIC) Marksmanship Badges and credit points toward their Distinguished Rifle and Pistol designations in the EIC Matches during the event. The prestigious EIC Badge takes precedence over standard qualification badges. Walk-ons will be allowed for EIC matches only and will require prior coordination with our automated data processing section.



Competition events require running and other physical activities. Unit leaders should ensure that service members selected for participation are physically fit.



Pre-registrations listing all competitors and the number of teams must be received by July 15, 2020. Walk-ins to this event will not be allowed, except for EIC matches. Teams include four firing members and one alternate firing member or coach. The team captain or coach must forward a request for orders (RFO) form for each team member to the NGMTC mailbox (ng.ar.ararng.mbx.ngmtc@mail.mil) no later than July 31, 2020.





