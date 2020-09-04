Army Medical Logistics Command supports COVID-19 response in Europe with ventilators, hospital equipment

LANDSTUHL, Germany -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command provided life-saving medical devices and equipment to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to support the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.



Medical logisticians prepared and shipped ventilators, patient monitors and patient beds in preparation for the expansion of critical care bed capacity at LRMC, according to Joe Pound, assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency (USAMMA).



“This expansion provides the commander the ability to care for COVID-19 patients without reducing their current level of care,” he said.



The U.S. military hospital near Ramstein Air Base is the largest outside the continental United States. It serves military stationed throughout Europe and Africa, and is the nearest treatment center for wounded soldiers coming from Afghanistan and Iraq.



Pound said the ventilators and patient monitors will support patients with severe respiratory illness, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The monitors allow continuous monitoring for patients in intensive care.



The additional patient beds also allow LRMC to increase its patient holding capacity, he said.



As of April 9, global COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.5 million, with over 90,000 deaths attributed to the disease that has spread around the world.



USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to the Army Medical Logistics Command. AMLC’s mission is to project and sustain medical materiel capabilities and data in order to build and enable readiness for the Army and Joint Forces across the full spectrum of operations.

