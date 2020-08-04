Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield conducting drive-thru screenings for COVID-19

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2020

    Story by Patrick Young 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is now operating drive-thru screening locations on both installations. The service is open to all TRICARE beneficiaries.

    Last week, in a partnership with Garrison leadership at each installation, Winn Army Community Hospital and the 3rd Infantry Division, conducted trial runs of drive-thru screening sites where personnel could get screened for COVID-19, and tested for the virus if they were deemed moderate/high risk or symptomatic for COVID-19.

    “We are all in this together, and we will continue to protect the force and our people,” said Winn Army Community Hospital commander, Col. Michelle Munroe.

    After a successful trial at both installations, the service will now be regularly conducted, Tuesdays-Saturdays, from 10 am to 3 pm., and those who use the service never have to leave their vehicle.

    We ask personnel to call 912-435-6633, where you will be pre-screened by a nurse at Winn. When you arrive on site at either screening location you will again be screened by a trained medical professional, and once deemed moderate/high risk or symptomatic for COVID-19, you will be tested.

    Test results are expected in about 10 days and those tested should continue to isolate themselves per CDC guidelines.

    Everyone who comes through, regardless of whether or not a test for COVID-19 is administered, will receive the most up-to-date information and education available on COVID-19.

    The screening site on Fort Stewart can be accessed from Gate 7, off of Airport Road, or via 6th Street, while the screening site on Hunter Army Airfield can be accessed from Rio Gate or via Perimeter Road.

    TRICARE beneficiaries who feel they may be moderate/high risk or symptomatic for COVID-19 can still use the established Fever Clinics on both locations; at Winn or LSA Sparta on Fort Stewart or Tuttle Army Health Clinic on Hunter Army Airfield.

    The TRICARE Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 to answer questions, at 1-800-874-2273 (select option 1 and follow the instructions), and the Army Public Health Center hotline is 1-800-984-8523.

    Editors Note: Contributing authors Lt. Col. Patrick Husted and Daniel Malta.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2020
    Date Posted: 04.08.2020 15:36
    Story ID: 366901
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
