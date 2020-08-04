U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Honor Graduate

CAPE MAY, N.J. –Seaman Preston Brown from Panama City, Florida, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, April 8, 2020.



Brown was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Brown is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 64 graduates of recruit company M-198. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Brown’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as high mid-term scores, physical fitness, marksmanship, and seamanship.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“Mission complete and onward,” Brown said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2020 Date Posted: 04.08.2020 13:24 Story ID: 366876 Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US