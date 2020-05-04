Dobbins ARB mobilizes medics to New York for COVID-19 response

Courtesy Photo | Aircrew members on a Dobbins C-130H3 Hercules pose for a photo wearing masks on April...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aircrew members on a Dobbins C-130H3 Hercules pose for a photo wearing masks on April 5, 2020. They transported five Air Force Reserve medical personnel to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to join the effort in combating COVID-19 in New York City. The Dobbins C-130H also made stops at MacDill Air Force Base and Patrick AFB in Florida, and Charleston AFB, South Carolina to pick up more Reserve Citizen Airmen to join the fight. Pictured from left to right, clockwise, are Capt. Latessa Meader, co-pilot; Maj. Jonathan Bonde, navigator; Tech. Sgt. Joey Burnett, flight engineer; and Maj. Brian Metzger, aircraft commander. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. -- Five Air Force Reserve medical personnel departed here Sunday morning for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to join the effort to combat COVID-19 in New York City.



They are part of a much larger effort to augment medical care in the city, as more than 120 Reserve medical personnel are mobilized from around the country.



“It took a huge effort to put this all together, not only from our medical personnel, but also from our aircrews, maintenance, logistics and many others” said Col. Craig McPike, 94th Airlift Wing commander. “The response I’ve seen is amazing. Service before self, happening right before my eyes.”



The Airmen had only a few hours notification to begin travel to Dobbins ARB for the flight to New York.



“It’s important to get our Reservists out the door quickly to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and take care of Americans,” said Brig. Gen. Stacey Scarisbrick, Air Force Reserve Command Force Generation Center commander.



Of the five Airmen, four medical personnel members are from the 94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and one was from the 413th ASTS at Robins AFB, Georgia.



The 94th AW C-130H not only flew our Airmen, but also made stops at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Patrick AFB, Florida, and Charleston AFB, South Carolina to pick up more Reserve Citizen Airmen to join the fight.



All Reservists deploying were also medically screened according to DoD and the Centers for Disease Control guidance.



Air Force Reserve Command units mobilized over 40 doctors, over 70 nurses and approximately 13 respiratory technicians who departed their home stations today for JBMDL for further inprocessing with the U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Forces Land Component Command, based out of New Jersey. The medical personnel are slated for follow on movement to New York City’s Javits Center.



We’re here to take care of Americans, our Airmen and their loved ones, while we continue to maintain mission readiness and sustain vital operations here at Dobbins, said McPike.



For additional information about the Air Force Reserve mobilization to JBMDL visit: https://www.afrc.af.mil/News/Article/2137781/air-force-reserve-mobilizes-medics-to-new-york-for-covid-19-response/



For additional Air Force Reserve questions and answers about COVID-19 visit the Q&A section at www.afrc.af.mil/covid-19 or click here.