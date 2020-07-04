Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beale Airman Helps Feed the Children

    Beale Airman Helps Feed the Children

    Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | Senior Airman Ethan Morales, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician,...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2020

    Story by Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    To keep children safe from the pandemic, schools across the U.S. have shut down. This has caused a problem for families who rely on school lunches to keep their children fed. To combat this issue many school districts are preparing lunches for students.

    Senior Airman Ethan Morales, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, is contributing to this cause by preparing and handing out lunches to students at a local elementary school.

    “It’s important that we do this because there are a lot of families with children, some of them are out of work, and the food that we’re handing out to them really helps,” said Morales. “Now they don’t have to worry about feeding their kids everyday because the school’s still giving out lunches.”

    Morales helps the school district care for families by loading up lunches and passing them out to the cars that come by. More than 5,000 lunches were made on April 6.

    “We are making sure that every child has access to food every day,” said Mary Delong, director of nutrition services for a local school district. “We want to make sure every child has a chance to eat and that every family is taken care of.”

    “Giving back to the community is the reason why I’m helping give these lunches out to students,” said Morales. “The community gives a lot to us as military members.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.07.2020 18:55
    Story ID: 366815
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Airman Helps Feed the Children, by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Beale Air Force Base
    9th Maintenance Squadron
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT