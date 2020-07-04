Beale Airman Helps Feed the Children

Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | Senior Airman Ethan Morales, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | Senior Airman Ethan Morales, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, helps place a bag of onions on a table at a local elementary school in Olivehurst, California, April 6, 2020. The onions will be packaged into a bag that will be distributed to local students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez) see less | View Image Page

To keep children safe from the pandemic, schools across the U.S. have shut down. This has caused a problem for families who rely on school lunches to keep their children fed. To combat this issue many school districts are preparing lunches for students.



Senior Airman Ethan Morales, 9th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, is contributing to this cause by preparing and handing out lunches to students at a local elementary school.



“It’s important that we do this because there are a lot of families with children, some of them are out of work, and the food that we’re handing out to them really helps,” said Morales. “Now they don’t have to worry about feeding their kids everyday because the school’s still giving out lunches.”



Morales helps the school district care for families by loading up lunches and passing them out to the cars that come by. More than 5,000 lunches were made on April 6.



“We are making sure that every child has access to food every day,” said Mary Delong, director of nutrition services for a local school district. “We want to make sure every child has a chance to eat and that every family is taken care of.”



“Giving back to the community is the reason why I’m helping give these lunches out to students,” said Morales. “The community gives a lot to us as military members.”