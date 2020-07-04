USAG RP giving students, parents virtual spring break

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Spring break in Europe is usually a time for travel, getting outdoors, maybe hitting the slopes or the beach, and just spending time with friends and neighbors.



COVID-19 has put a stop to that this year.



However, the employees of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation are doing everything they can to allow students and parents a little bit of spring break fun while not breaking host nation and U.S. Army social distancing rules. Family and MWR has created a virtual spring break.



“Spring Break is extremely important to many students and this gives them an opportunity to have one virtually,” said Lisa Hartmann, Family and MWR Marketing manager. “Having a schedule during this time of staying safe is extremely important. Even though this is called a break, it will be scheduled with loads of various activities geared toward different age groups, thus involving the entire family.”



In addition to suggesting activities, each evening MWR will be highlighting one of their partnering organizations or a parent education resource, according to Sarah Jones, Child and Youth Services lead training specialist.



“What really sets USAG Rheinland-Pfalz apart from other sources is the developmentally appropriate practices and connection to the adults in our programs,” Jones said. “Look for familiar faces from local Child and Youth Services team members and be sure to give them a shout out in the comments of the Facebook posts.”



Everything will be listed as “Events” on the MWR Facebook page, and those who wish to participate can click “Going” to receive information about when the event will happen.



All of the “fun” comes from courses designed by professionals to help aid in childhood development. So, while there may be many fun aspects to them, it’s also about learning. But, don’t tell the children.



“As a parent of two school-aged children myself, I know our family will be ‘going on this spring break’,” said Col. Jason Edwards, garrison commander. “The fact that our MWR team jumped on this shows the commitment they have to our children and our families within the garrison.”



Jones, who uses the programs at home, indicated the learning fun and programs may not stop when spring break ends.



“It's only been a couple weeks and the amount of content from our partners and the ingenuity from our team members has been astounding,” she said. “I don't want to give away all the plans, but there is even more to come from CYS. We are going to explore any idea that can continue to foster relationships among staff, families and children while providing meaningful learning opportunities.”



The USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Spring Break started Monday and will continue until Friday. Go to the Rheinland-Pfalz Army MWR-Kaiserslautern Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/RheinlandPfalzFMWR/

