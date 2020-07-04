52nd LRS keeps it moving throughout COVID-19 crisis

Permanent change of station season is a stressful time for all involved, but there is a job in the Air Force that specializes in making moving from place to place as easy as can be.



Members of the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron are the focal point for a smooth move to and from Spangdahlem Air Base.



“Our job can be summed up in a few simple words: help our Airmen move place to place as easy as possible,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Davis, 52nd LRS passenger travel clerk. “Whether the move is a PCS, TDY, deployment, or a coordination for family members, we do our best to make sure those moves are done to the best of our abilities and without any hiccups.”



The 52nd LRS IS made up of five sections: passenger travel, which deals with members coming or leaving Spangdahlem in any form; inbound cargo, which deals with receiving items varying from tools, hazardous material, vehicles, or other items the base needs; out-bound cargo, which helps ship items down range, or to another base; virtual personnel center, which deals with PCS or separations, and household goods, dealing with the arrival and departure of personal shipments such as furniture or vehicles. All sections play a pivotal role in preparing our Airmen for their day-to-day missions.



“When people hear LRS or traffic management operations, their minds usually think of household goods or passenger travel because those are the sections they have dealt with before, but we have three other sections in our career field,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Dellies, 52nd LRS passenger deployment function clerk. “Ultimately all sections play a significant role in making sure Airmen are taken care of.”



Members of the 52nd LRS stress to Airmen to listen to the information they give, don’t assume anything, and ask questions if they have them.

“The most important part of our job is the information we provide,” said Davis. “Members have a tendency to assume that they know certain information or they are afraid to ask questions, which usually hurts them in the end. It is beneficial to listen to the information we provide and ask us questions rather than to take matters into your own hands because that is when things tend to go haywire.”



The Air Force relies heavily on the work the LRS does and they are a crucial part of the overall missions of the entire Air Force.



“Our job gets people and things moving,” said Dellies. “This is our war-time function and we are good at what we do, so when things get rocky we make sure that the right people and equipment are in place for us to win the fight.”

