Navy Exchange Service Command Donates 240 N-95 Masks to Naval Air Station Pensacola Fire Department

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Paramedic James J. McCabe (top) and Assistant Chief Chadwick Ross, both with the Naval...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Paramedic James J. McCabe (top) and Assistant Chief Chadwick Ross, both with the Naval Air station Pensacola Fire & Emergency Services, stock an ambulance with N-95 respirators donated by the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Southeast Distribution Center. NEXCOM’s six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

An employee of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) in Pensacola, Fla., discovered a stockpile of N-95 masks in the maintenance supply room and donated them to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Fla., firefighters last week.



While clearing out the maintenance supply room at NEXCOM’s Southeast Distribution Center (SEDC) located in Pensacola, Fla., Dayton Briggs, Maintenance Manager for SEDC, discovered 170 N-95 masks. He brought this discovery to the attention of Donna McCallion, General Manager of SEDC. McCallion then worked with James Mulligan, Loss Prevention/Safety Manager for SEDC, who contacted NAS Pensacola leadership to notify them of the discovery. Mulligan offered to donate all of the N-95 masks to another command on NAS Pensacola that may have more of a need. Executive Officer, NAS Pensacola, Commander Michael Harbison, connected Mulligan with NAS Pensacola, Fire Chief Daniel Chiappetta. On Apr. 2, Chiappetta picked up all 170 N-95 masks. On Apr. 3, 70 more N-95 masks were located by the SEDC and were also transferred to the NAS Pensacola Fire Department.



“I knew that our first responders were in need of N-95 masks, so I scoured our maintenance supply room and discovered a small stockpile of N-95 masks that could be donated to the first responders on base,” Briggs said. “I’m thankful these masks will be put to good use by the NAS Pensacola Fire Department. I’m honored to work for a command that constantly goes that extra nautical mile to support our military.”



N-95 masks are not required for wear at NEXCOM’s SEDC facility and will be replaced by high quality surgical-type masks that are available in the commercial supply system. Based on Apr. 5 DoD directive, all individuals on DoD property, installations and any facility are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers. Therefore, NEXCOM personnel are directed to wear personally-owned personal protective equipment, masks and gloves, scarves or bandannas while in the workplace when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance.