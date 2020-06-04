NSWC Dahlgren Division Employee Creates First Education Foundation in Local School Division

Courtesy Photo | FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (May 10, 2019) – Tammy Indseth, a deputy portfolio director in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (May 10, 2019) – Tammy Indseth, a deputy portfolio director in the Readiness and Training Systems Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), is awarded the Distinguished Community Service Award at the NSWCDD Honorary Awards Ceremony. Indseth is pictured with NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – Tammy Indseth is a pioneer.



In 2014, she stepped onto a path to establish a first in King George County Schools in Virginia – the King George Education Foundation (KGEF).



“Creating this foundation has enriched my life because the programs the foundation manages have enriched the lives of the teachers, students and families of King George by providing needed resources,” said Indseth, a deputy portfolio director in the Readiness and Training Systems Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD).



In recognition of Indseth’s contributions, the NSWCDD Command presented her the Distinguished Community Service Award in May 2019 that cites: “Mrs. Indseth’s leadership and pioneering drive have been key for the institutionalization of the King George Education Foundation.”



Coming from a family of teachers with a respect toward the education profession, Indseth created the KGEF to build partnerships, attract private funding, and support students and school employees. In addition to her work with the KGEF, Indseth served on the King George School Board from 2016 to 2019.



The KGEF programs include the FoxSmart, Innovation Grants, and Partners in Education to enhance learning opportunities in and outside the classroom.



Through the FoxSmart program, students, families, teachers and guidance counselors are provided with schools supplies such as backpacks, pencils, paper, etc. as well as personal hygiene items to facilitate overcoming educational barriers that a lack of these supplies may create.



The KGEF also supports teachers and school staff each year by awarding Innovation grants for proposals that introduce new and creative ideas into classroom instruction and learning.



Another way the KGEF strives to enrich the school community is through the Partners in Education Program, which “facilitates relationships between community organizations and businesses with the school to the benefit of both,” said Indseth.



Since December 2019, Indseth has served as president of the board of directors for the KGEF – a role she’s held in previous years.



“She brings with her a wealth of experience and connections within the King George County School system,” states a post on the KGEF website, http://kgeducation.org



For Indseth, her experience coupled with her desire to serve her community led to the inception of an organization with one mission: “Uniting the community to enhance public education.”



Is she a pioneer? Indeed.