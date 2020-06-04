Arctic Warrior Civil Engineer Group brings BEEF to the table

In August 2019, over 200 Airmen engineers prepared to test their expeditionary engineering skills against one another in the Prime BEEF Olympics (PBO) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The PBO is a week-long event where engineers are paired into modified 4FPET teams to compete in a series of events over four days, culminating with a Resiliency Day event.



The objectives of the PBO were to revitalize civil engineer readiness and promote an environment of group comradery. As the keystone base of the Pacific, the members of the 673d CEG must be ready to fight at a moment’s notice. The PBO armed engineers with over 6,000 completed hours of training, proving their metal on the training grounds.



In the spirit of competition, eight teams performed eight challenges uniquely designed to test an area of their overall readiness and engineering skills. These challenges included small shelter systems (SSS), defensive fighting positions (DFP), a two mile obstacle course, a unique Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCC) challenge, and a pop-up shooting range, among others. The events were set-up into half days with teams randomly playing against each other during every event.



Leadership and teamwork were the keys to success in the Prime Beef Olympics. Each team was led by a separate CGO and SNCO, giving an opportunity for leadership to practice their command and control capabilities and form a stronger bond with their subordinates. However, many Airmen outside of leadership roles stepped up to the plate. These Airmen were recognized and coined for their ability to show that all Airmen, regardless of rank or title, are leaders.



Engineers that displayed excellence in their abilities to support their teams were recognized at the PBO Resiliency Day event. On the final day of the PBO, each participant enjoyed a barbecue complete with free food and games. These exhausted engineers ended the week relaxing with their families and celebrating the exemplary Airmen they competed with.



The PBO was possible thanks to the support of the entire 673d CEG, and the members of the Prime BEEF office. The training and comradery produced as a byproduct of this event was thanks to members of the Wing Inspection Team and cadre who successfully executed exciting and meaningful training.



The most critical element of the Prime Beef Olympics was the Airmen involved. A wide array of crafts and skill-sets were necessary in order to complete the challenges in this demanding week-long exercise. With the support of their fellow engineers, the 673d CEG proved that they are ready for the future fight.

