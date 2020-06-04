Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Mission-Essential Mobile Barbershops at Fort Lee, Fort Leonard Wood

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has opened two mobile barbershops at Fort Lee and Fort Leonard Wood so Soldiers can receive their military haircuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mobile barbers highlight the Exchange’s legacy of providing mission-essential services to Warfighters, especially in a time of need,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Command at both installations asked us if we could provide a way for the Soldiers to get military haircuts. Our teams leaned forward to ensure that we met their needs and provided the services.”

Managers worked with the Exchange’s Waco Distribution Center in Texas to get the mobile barbershops delivered to Fort Lee and Fort Leonard Wood.

Since the shops open last weekend, about 200 Soldiers at each installation received haircuts.

