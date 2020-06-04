Airmen of the year earn readiness center recognition

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. -- Their recognition as the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center's top Airmen recently went from best to better.



Shortly after celebrating their accomplishments as TEC’s 2019 Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and NCO of the Year, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Colon and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sequoya Joseph Holmes, respectively, are the Outstanding SNCO and NCO of the Year for the Air National Guard Readiness Center.



The National Guard Bureau reported online April 4 that the Enlisted Professional Military Education Instructors assigned to the Lankford EPME Center in East Tennessee distinguished themselves and represented the Air National Guard’s excellence through their military and personal performance.



“They are the example of how TEC’s Airmen have taken our new vision and values and are running with it,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Lozano, commander. “We celebrate their outstanding service, and I also know that they are at home today, but not missing a beat in developing the new normal for team TEC and team ANG.”



Supervisors outlined that Sergeant Colon demonstrated leadership and performance in steering 17 instructors, seven classes, and 15,000 curriculum hours priming 1,540 NCOs for senior NCO duties. He mentored an Airman through 160 hours of initial training, 23 lessons, 20 evaluations, and eight in-service pieces of training, which increased TEC’s instructor pool by six percent.



Sergeant Colon tackled three academic course hours toward a Management Bachelor of Arts by maintaining a 3.8 GPA. He completed the Senior Enlisted Joint PME II course and mentored six sister services and international NCOs with lessons learned, which increased joint interoperability. He sustained his Air Force specialty certification though 53 Communications-continuing-education courses, resulting in CompTIA Network/Security+; ultimately, saving $3,000 in fees.



Sergeant Colon coordinated personnel logistics by arranging travel and securing bedding that enabled 600 working hours to Ohio tornado relief efforts. He is an avid community advocate and participated in 14 charity races to include 181 miles to raise funds for Wreaths Across America, St. Jude’s, and others.



Supervisors acknowledged Sergeant Joseph Holmes for her leadership and performance skills while instructing six Airman leadership school flights. That effort resulted in three distinguished graduates, 576 Community College of the Air Force academic credit hours, and improved leadership skills for 93 wings across the total force. She was selected to teach Jordanian students, which employed cross-culture techniques for 112 students. She also mentored 32 students in remediation, bolstering knowledge and confidence that prepared Airmen for leadership roles as well as resulting in a 100 percent graduation rate.



Sergeant Joseph Holmes piloted ALS instructions that mentored 96 students through 196 briefings, as well as 864 writing assignments with 1,200 teaching hours (earning CCAF Instructor Certification, Level I).



Additionally, she completed 12 academic hours toward her Nutrition Bachelor of Science, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Sergeant Joseph Holmes volunteered 22 hours in her community through support to local churches and special needs organizations, uplifting 700 families. As TEC Morale Committee treasurer, she helped organize four events, to include tracking and managing $63,000. She coordinated the Black History Month, Women’s Day, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response events that fostered diversity.



ANGRC is located on Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and its mission is to "provide resources, policy oversight, and guidance to ensure ANG wings and geographically separated units are ready, trained, and equipped for homeland and global operations."



Outside of TEC, ANGRC’s other awardees included U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayne Miler, U.S. Air Force Capt. Norma Eggeman, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Cox and U.S. Air Force civilian Heather Meredith, reported the National Guard Bureau.



Annual awardees receive an inscribed award and other accolades.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)

