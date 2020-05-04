Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard expands support of food banks during COVID-19 response to Royal Oak

    60,000 pounds of food prepared as the Michigan National Guard Assist Food Banks during COVID-19 response

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2020

    Story by Capt. Andrew Layton and Lt. Col. Kathryn Prater

    Michigan National Guard

    LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan National Guard has received a request to support the Forgotten Harvest Food Bank in Royal Oak. Approximately 10 Airmen from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, will serve at this site beginning April 6. Support is expected to continue through the end of April.

    The Food Bank in Royal Oak will be the fifth food distribution site supported by the Michigan National Guard across the state. Since March 30, Michigan National Guard members have been serving at Food Bank locations in Comstock Park, Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Flint.

    “This is an example of how the men and women of the Michigan National Guard are helping their communities,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “They are assisting Michiganders all across this state in response to COVID-19, and I am very proud of their professionalism and commitment.”

    Guard members are screened prior to conducting response activities, and perform their duties with personnel protective equipment as advised by the Michigan National Guard’s medical staff.

    Nearly 450 Michigan National Guard members have been called to active service to aid Michigan’s response since March 18. Across nine counties, members of the National Guard are supporting requests from local communities and state agencies. Other response activities include logistics support for medical equipment, medical screening operations, planning augmentation, and support for construction of alternate care facilities. The Michigan National Guard has an additional 6,600 members ready to assist at the request of Michigan’s communities.

    “The Michigan National Guard strives to be part of the fabric of every Michigan community,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard and Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Members of the Michigan National Guard live in every county of this state, and we care deeply about supporting our communities as we all respond to COVID-19.”

