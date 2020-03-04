Mine Division TWELVE Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (April 3, 2020) – Capt. Henry Kim relieved Capt. Patrick Thien as Commander, Mine Division TWELVE (COMMINEDIV TWELVE) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 3.



Thien, a native of Seattle, Washington, was the first commander for the newly established COMMINEDIV TWELVE. During his tenure, the division established the framework for the introduction and integration of the littoral combat ship mine countermeasures mission package into the fleet.



“It has been a great opportunity and honor to lead the men and women of Division TWELVE during the first few months of the organization’s existence,” said Thien. “I am also especially proud of the entire team’s dedication to our Sailors and the mission as we work through these unprecedented times.”



Thien’s next assignment is to Commander, Surface Mine Warfare Development Center in San Diego, CA.



Kim, a native of Los Angeles, California, recently served as chief of staff for Commander, U.S. Navy Region Korea and Task Force 78 before assuming the role of deputy commander of COMMINEDIV TWELVE in 2019.



“I’m excited about enhancing the capabilities of littoral combat ships and mine warfare,” said Kim. I’m looking forward to getting these amazing ships on deployment and bringing the Navy’s latest MCM technology online.”



COMMINEDIV TWELVE is the second division under Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One and is responsible for mine countermeasures littoral combat ships including USS Manchester (LCS 14).



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatant ships designed to operate in the littoral regions, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative mine hunting, sonar, and surface engagement technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2020 Date Posted: 04.03.2020 23:40 Story ID: 366598 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mine Division TWELVE Holds Change of Command, by LTJG Kassandra Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.