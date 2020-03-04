Serving Compassion: Ohio National Guard Supports Local Food Banks

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes | U.S. Army Pvt. Devin Oliver, a fuel supply specialist assigned to the Ohio National...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes | U.S. Army Pvt. Devin Oliver, a fuel supply specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 37th Infantry Brigate Combate Team packs groceries for local residents while supporting Operation Steady Resolve’s humanitarian relief mission with the Freestore Food Bank’s Healthy Harvest Mobile Market in Cincinnati, Ohio April 2, 2020. More than 400 members of the Ohio National Guard were called to support food distribution efforts at 12 locations across Ohio, serving more than 11 million Ohioans in all 88 counties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes) see less | View Image Page

Like many Americans across the country, Keisha Bryant never expected she would need the services provided by a food bank, but she was recently laid off from work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her meager savings are now gone.



“I spent the last of my money just paying my rent for this month,” Bryant said.



Kurt Reiber, the president of the Freestore Food Bank said this story is becoming more and more common. He spoke with a woman who had been working as a waitress and driving for Lyft, a popular ride-sharing service, but lost her jobs due to the pandemic. He said she walked out of the food bank in tears, because she hadn’t known how she was going to feed her three children and the food bank was there to support her in a time of desperate need.



“In the past two weeks, we’ve seen a 35 percent increase in the number of new families seeking help,” Reiber said. “That’s a significant increase on top of the population we’re already serving.”



But the critical support his organization provides to the local community was also threatened by the pandemic. Reiber said the food bank has more than 13 thousand volunteers, many of whom have stopped coming in to volunteer due to the self-isolation and social distancing guidelines being enacted to slow the spread of the virus.



All across Ohio, other food banks faced the same problem. Confronted with an unprecedented problem, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services turned to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for help, and Governor DeWine turned to the Ohio National Guard.



On March 18th, Governor DeWine signed a proclamation activating approximately 400 Soldiers from the Ohio National Guard’s 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to support 12 food banks serving all 88 counties of Ohio. Because of the significant demand on foodbanks, that number is

now closer to 500.



“The Ohio National Guard members who’ve been deployed to our food bank have been a godsend,” Reiber said. “They’re filling the void left by our volunteers.”



In the first week, the Soldiers supporting the humanitarian relief effort at the Freestore Food Bank distributed nearly one million pounds of food to more than 270 thousand residents across 20 counties, double what they normally distribute in a month.



“We couldn’t support the increased need without the National Guard,” Reiber said.



“A lot of families out here can’t really get out and work and provide for their families ‘cause of the virus,” said Lorenzo Holmes, a local resident. “They need this food to survive.”



In just two weeks, the Ohio National Guard has gone above and beyond the call to duty, delivering more than 30 thousand meals, distributing more than 2.5 million pounds of food and driving more than 10 thousand miles to help make sure their fellow Ohioans have food on their tables.



Beyond transporting, packaging, and distributing food to people who’ve been left vulnerable by the Coronavirus outbreak, Soldiers of the Ohio National Guard are providing hope and comfort in a time of significant uncertainty.



“This just gives everybody hope,” said Cierra Foster, a local resident. “I thought we were going to be pretty good, but we ran out of food. The kids were hungry and we needed some help. I was grateful to have that help today.”



“They are very engaged with those customers” Reiber said. “They’re treating them with the dignity and respect any of us would hope to have. The’ve brought compassion to this mission.”