263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command supports COVID - 19 operations

ANDERSON, S.C. - The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) mobilized in support of U.S Army North, the U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Forces Land Component Command providing support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency leading the whole-of-nation COVID – 19 response efforts, March 19, 2020 in Anderson, South Carolina.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, 263rd AAMDC commander, began identifying and bringing in key personnel, Friday, March 20, in preparations for Task Force 263rd to support state and federal efforts to defeat COVID–19.



“We have an opportunity as great South Carolina Guardsmen to provide support to our state and the U.S., in whatever capacity we are asked to perform,” Sheriff explained. “This is uncharted ground. We know what there is in the Air Defense tool kit, but we are building this new tool kit daily. However, we know that solid leadership in a time of crisis transcends both missions and is a key element that we bring to this effort. ”



Sheriff added how important South Carolina National Guard men and women are in this fight, but also the sacrifice employers and families are making in support of their service member during times of activation.



“You, [263rd AAMDC] are doing exceptional work under great challenges,” commented U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the Adjutant General of South Carolina. “We have built a professional organization and put professionals into place. We have been given a difficult mission, with difficult parameters, that we have to complete with zero deficits…people are depending on us.”



McCarty added, we should all strive to put out vetted accurate information.



“We can see what is happening around us and what is in our state,” said U.S. Army Col. Richard A. Wholey Jr., 263rd AAMDC Chief of Staff. “This is an opportunity to make a difference, this is an opportunity to save lives. This is what we train for.”



Leaders from the 263rd AAMDC are working closely with the JFLCC and FEMA to determine where they may be needed to deploy to support the national response.