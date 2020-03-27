CIWT Det. Goodfellow Offers Entertainment to Sailors While Practicing Social Distancing

Courtesy Photo | 200327-N-XX082-0003 SAN ANGELO, Texas (March 27, 2020) Staff and students assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200327-N-XX082-0003 SAN ANGELO, Texas (March 27, 2020) Staff and students assigned to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Goodfellow watch a movie outside while practicing social distancing. CIWT Det. Goodfellow staff provided a safe and entertaining movie night for the students who are currently restricted to base due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19 (U.S. Navy photo /Released) see less | View Image Page

By CIWT Det. Goodfellow Public Affairs



SAN ANGELO, Texas –The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Goodfellow staff provided a safe and entertaining movie night for the students who are currently restricted to base due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, March 27.



Goodfellow Air Force Base recently upgraded in Health Protection Condition from Bravo to Charlie which means increased social distancing and limited social events. Like all other military bases around the world, Goodfellow Air Force Base has implemented several force health protection measures that have affected accessibility to morale and welfare facilities, such as the cancellation of all intramural sports and closure of the base gym, theater and bowling alley.



Lt. Cmdr. John Allen, officer in charge of CIWT Det. Goodfellow, kicked the evening off by encouraging everyone to stay positive and try to keep busy while still maintaining social distancing measures that were put into place. Also in attendance was U.S. Army Chaplain Capt. Scott Norman who was there to show his support for the Sailors during this world-wide pandemic.



"The question was, how do we engage our Sailors and keep morale up during social distancing and base restrictions," said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Joshua Phillips. "I believe tonight was a huge success and proved that we can overcome any challenges while still being safe."



The Det. Chief Petty Officers’ Association cordoned off a section of the Det.'s parking lot and set up a temporary theater consisting of a projector and screen. They placed chairs at minimum of six-feet apart while still allowing for unobstructed view of the screen which allowed them to show a feature film as well as minimize contact. CIWT Det. Goodfellow staff, with proper sanitary personal protective equipment, served pizza and drinks to the audience while the movie played. The Navy-themed movie was highly enjoyed by all in attendance.



"This is a great example of the Navy taking care of its own," said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Tyler Stull. "No matter the challenges our Sailors face, we find a way to stay connected and positive."



The Navy protects its people and our people protect the nation. COVID-19 poses increasing challenges to our force health protection and readiness, and that is why we need to refocus on mitigating its spread within our ranks and among our families. The Navy is also closely monitoring the outbreak and is implementing mitigations -- the health and well-being of our Sailors and their families remains our top priority.



The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the federal government leads for the response to the virus. The Navy follows CDC guidelines, and we encourage all Navy personnel and their families to follow the guidance put out by the Office of Personnel and Readiness and the CDC.



CIWT Det. Goodfellow is one of two detachments assigned to CIWT. With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



