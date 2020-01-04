CSA visits Madigan

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville took a tour of Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 1, 2020, where employees demonstrated the precautions taken due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



McConville reviewed the screening tent for people to get tested for COVID-19 right outside of Madigan. He also visited the eighth floor of the Madigan hospital tower where Soldiers and civilian employees have prepared for any potential overflow of patients combatting COVID-19. Lastly, McConville visited the Madigan laboratory where microbiologists conduct testing for the virus.



“I think that this visit is important to Madigan because it allows all of the staff here to know that our leaders care about what we are doing and have seen firsthand how hard everyone is working as a team to fight COVID-19,” said Maj. Leanna L. Gordon, chief of Epidemiology & Disease Control.



During his visit, McConville presented challenge coins to multiple Soldiers who have demonstrated their reliability and fortitude during this epidemic. He gave two coins to military police Soldiers from the 595th Military Police Company, 42nd Military Police Brigade.



As soon as McConville entered Madigan, he encountered military police who stopped him from moving any farther and enforced social distancing. They questioned him about any interactions he may have had with someone who has COVID-19 and if he was experiencing any symptoms.



“Their job is to treat him as any other patient,” said Sgt. Daniel Murphy, an optometrist with Alpha Company, Troop Battalion, on entryway guard duty within Madigan.



Military police Soldiers are posted at every entryway at Madigan. Their job is to stop every individual who enters Madigan and direct them to the proper locations if they have COVID-19 symptoms. These Soldiers are on the front lines when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19 within the hospital. During McConville’s visit, these Soldiers demonstrated their precautionary role.



Col. Thomas Bundt, the commander of Madigan Army Medical Center, recognized four individuals for their contributions. Lt. Col. Paul Faestel, Maj. Leanna Gordon, Maj. Stacey Bateman and Paul Russell received coins for their important roles during this pandemic.



“The visit yesterday from Gen. McConville was certainly one of the highlights of my Army career thus far,” Gordon said. “It was wonderful to see a leader at his level engaged in understanding what is being done here on the ground to fight this pandemic. It means a lot to know that we have his support.”



Gordon, along with her colleagues, worked to create the safety protocols for testing COVID-19 and for keeping patients safe in the hospital. Bundt said they have been covering their bases from tracking COVID-19 patients on the installation to ordering personal protective equipment for Madigan in record time.



After speaking with McConville about medical equipment, Bundt jokingly told him, “We’re going to turn you all into medical folks before all this is over.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.02.2020 22:20 Story ID: 366466 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: QUINCY, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSA visits Madigan, by PFC Laurie Ellen Schubert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.