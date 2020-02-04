Volunteers help stock shelves, clean at Fort Knox Commissary in response to overwhelming demand

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | The volunteers receive carts with frozen and refrigerated goods on them each morning,...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | The volunteers receive carts with frozen and refrigerated goods on them each morning, then they unpack each box, stock the item and break down the boxes when finished. One volunteer said the experience has given her a real understanding of where every item is located. see less | View Image Page

A small army of volunteers has been showing up at the Fort Knox Commissary since March 31 to help employees clean the store and get shelves stocked for customers during the COVID-19 crisis.



Led by Carolyn Evans, wife of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., the team of seven volunteers arrived at the store’s back door at 8 a.m. April 1 to help in any way they could.



“A group of us were talking about how we can give back as senior spouses primarily, and frankly, idle hands never amount to much good; so we wanted to find a way to help busy ourselves, and keep ourselves from being consumed by what’s going on,” said Carolyn. “In this way, we can help the Soldiers and families — everyone that’s coming in the commissary — get what they need.”



She explained that the idea to work at the commissary came when word got out that they were having difficulty keeping shelves stocked from the onslaught of shoppers responding to the global pandemic.



“We’re like, ‘well, let’s help stock the shelves,’” Carolyn said. “We’re wiping and cleaning, as well.”



Markel Lindsey, assistant commissary officer, said having Carolyn and the other volunteers on board has already made a big difference to them.



“Day in and day out, we face a great many challenges, and we overcome those challenges through our effort and hard work,” said Lindsey. “Having the volunteers here assisting us in our efforts, I can’t speak highly enough of them being here because it says, ‘Team!’ It promotes unity, especially in this time we’re going through now.



“I applaud their efforts.”



Carolyn said they arrived to the commissary at 7 a.m. the first day, and realized by the time they were done that they needed to adjust their focus a bit. They had expected a lot of produce to arrive but that wasn’t the case.



On the second day, they arrived an hour later, planning to incorporate cleaning for the elderly shoppers, who were expected to start shopping at 10 a.m.



“We figured it was better to come in while the Soldiers were here during the 9 o’clock hour and then wipe down before the seniors come in because they’re higher at risk,” said Carolyn.



One volunteer, Lori Rozhon, said she jumped at the chance to help out.



“They put out a need, and I really like to volunteer,” Rozhon said. “I used to be active duty and volunteering kind of fills in the gaps for working full-time. If it helps the post, and it helps the operation, then I’m all about it.”



Steve Schmitt, another volunteer, said he started working in a grocery store in Florida as a young man, and then again while in college; he always enjoyed it. When the request for help came to him, he accepted.



“If it’s needed and we’re on post, we might as well do it,” Schmitt said. “It’s a way to get out of the house and keep our social distance while stocking and wiping down shelves. I’m just glad we can help out.”



Store Director Robert Vagasky said he has discovered an unintended but much-needed consequence as a result of the volunteers offering their time to help others: they are becoming an encouragement to the other employees.



“One of the issues for us is just keeping everybody’s head in the game. They see what’s going on on TV, and they’re starting to panic. They see all this news about employees threatening to walk off, and we’re telling them they’ve got to do this,” said Vagasky. “When you’ve got members of the community coming in here, cleaning and sanitizing and doing these things with them, it shows them, ‘You’re not alone in this.’”