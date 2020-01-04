Yakima Hospital Assessment

Photo By William Dowell | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District Assessment Team members (left to right)...... read more read more

Photo By William Dowell | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District Assessment Team members (left to right) Joe Marsh, Keith Rudie, Rob Didenhover, Capt. Gregory Hutchison, Bridget Bentley, Jon Springer and Joshua May out brief following an inspection at a former Yakima, Washington, hospital April 1. The hospital closed in January and Washington State Department of Health (DOH) leased the bankrupt facility as part of its COVID-19 response. The Corps’ 7-person assessment team determined the sites infrastructure suitable, following the assessment conducted at the request of FEMA and DOH. see less | View Image Page