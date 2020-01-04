U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle Assessment Team inspected a former Yakima, Washington, hospital April 1. The hospital closed in January and Washington State Department of Health (DOH) leased the bankrupt facility as part of its COVID-19 response. The Corps’ 7-person assessment team determined the sites infrastructure suitable, following the assessment conducted at the request of FEMA and DOH.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 14:40
|Story ID:
|366440
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yakima Hospital Assessment, by William Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
