    Yakima Hospital Assessment

    Yakima Hospital Assessment

    Photo By William Dowell | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District Assessment Team members (left to right)...... read more read more

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Story by William Dowell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle Assessment Team inspected a former Yakima, Washington, hospital April 1. The hospital closed in January and Washington State Department of Health (DOH) leased the bankrupt facility as part of its COVID-19 response. The Corps’ 7-person assessment team determined the sites infrastructure suitable, following the assessment conducted at the request of FEMA and DOH.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 14:40
    Story ID: 366440
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    NWS
    Seattle District
    COVID-19

