Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Virtual Fun for Month of the Military Child

DALLAS – Heroes come in all sizes, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the youngest among us throughout April, the Month of the Military Child.



With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Exchange has implemented new strategies to bring the fun to military children all over the world by taking the celebration online. The Exchange is leaning forward to salute military kids for their courage, resiliency and service—because they serve, too.



“Sometimes the sacrifices of military kids aren’t as visible as those of their parents,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The online activities are a fun and creative way for the Exchange to let military kids know that we see them, we honor them and we celebrate them for all they do, even while they’re homeschooling and practicing social distancing.”



Here are some of the ways military children can virtually participate in the fun and enter for a chance to win more than 150 prizes:



• Play-Doh Online Sculpt Challenge

• Lego Build Online Challenge

• Dande’s Adventure Sweepstakes, where military kids can share adventures with Dande, the military brat troll with the hashtag #BRAT_PATROLL

• Downloadable coloring and activity sheets

• Plus more sweepstakes to win toys, games and gift cards



Military kids and parents can visit www.publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/momc for complete details on these happenings and all the latest Month of the Military Child information. They can also follow the Exchange on social media.



The Exchange’s XKids kicked off the celebration with a special shout-out video for all military children, which can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/400705750.



“The Exchange is excited to spend April celebrating military kids’ fearless spirit and thanking them for the sacrifices they make to support their parents’ mission,” Reyes said.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.



