FORMERLY UTILIZED SITES REMEDIAL ACTION PROGRAM SEAWAY SITE FIVE-YEAR REVIEW OF SELECTED REMEDY

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is performing a five-year review of the selected remedy for the Seaway Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Site.



The Corps of Engineers, as the lead federal agency for FUSRAP, is responsible under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) to review the protectiveness of the selected remedy every five years following the start of remedial action.



The Seaway Site is located within the 100-acre Seaway Industrial Park located along River Road in the Town of Tonawanda, New York. The selected remedy, Containment with Limited Off-site Disposal, is outlined in the 2009 record of decision for the site. The selected remedy requires the capping of Seaway Areas A, B, and C within the landfill boundaries. The cap for the FUSRAP-related material (soil contaminated with radium, thorium, uranium, and uranium daughter products) will be constructed of multiple layers of various types of soil, fabric, and geomembranes at least 4.5-feet thick. Long-term monitoring of FUSRAP-related materials in capped areas, surveillance, and maintenance will be performed by the federal government. The federal government will ensure that land-use controls are in place to prevent future access to and disturbance of the contained FUSRAP-related materials.



The selected remedy also requires excavation of FUSRAP-related material that exceeds the cleanup criteria in the Seaway Northside and Southside areas, which are located outside the landfill boundaries. The selected remedy requires shipping the excavated materials off-site for disposal.



In 2015, the Buffalo District initiated excavation and off-site disposal of FUSRAP-related materials located beyond the landfill leachate containment system on Seaway Northside. This was completed in fiscal year 2016 with a total of 1,121 cubic yards of material excavated and shipped off-site for disposal.



During fiscal year 2017, the Buffalo District completed an investigation to delineate the extent of FUSRAP-related contamination within Seaway Southside. Analytical results from soil samples obtained from 15 investigation test pits in the Southside area of the site projected a 70% increase in soil volume requiring excavation and disposal.



Details of the five-year review process are included in a newsletter made available on the Buffalo District website at: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Seaway-Site/ in the News section.



The final report is currently scheduled for release in the winter of 2021. Completion of the selected remedy for the Seaway Site will occur later pending the completion of ongoing remediation at other FUSRAP sites and the availability of program funding.



The Seaway Site administrative record file is available on the website listed above.



To add your name and address to the mailing list, or for further information on the five-year review process, visit the website, email fusrap@usace.army.mil or contact (800) 833-6390 (option 4).

