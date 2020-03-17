IWTC Corry Station Graduates Last Legacy CTR “A” School Course

Courtesy Photo | 200318-N-BQ121-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 17, 2020) Senior Chief Cryptologic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200318-N-BQ121-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 17, 2020) Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Michael Bostic, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Center (IWTC) Corry Station, delivers an inspiring oration as guest speaker during a graduation ceremony in the chapel onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Chief Raymond M. Donato/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Antonio J. Guidry, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station graduated its last service members attending the Cryptologic Technicians (Collection) (CTR) Communication Signals Collection and Processing Course (CSCPC) CTR “A” School courses during a ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station’s chapel, March 17.



The master of ceremony was Cryptologic Technicians (Collection) 1st Class Talisman Nellum and Senior Chief Cryptologic Technicians (Collection) Michael Bostic was the guest speaker.



The two final courses, 20070 and 20080, consisted of 32 total students–17 Navy CTR Sailors, 14 Army signals collector/analysts, and one Coast Guard intelligence specialist. The instructors of record who led the course were Staff Sgt. Lopez and Cryptologic Technicians (Collection) 1st Class Morgan Todd.



“I’m grateful to be a part of such a long lasting historic course,” said Todd. “To have the title of being 450’s last instructor is a huge honor, there have been so many great CTRs that have come before me, and to close out a curriculum that set my foundation as a CTR is unbelievable.”



The CTR “A” School 450 course, originally established in December 1995, trained Sailors as apprentice level communications signals collection operators with little supervision. The course focused in the areas of signals collection, reporting formats, and for matriculation into more advanced courses.



“I’m thankful I had the opportunity to come to this course and improve my skills and knowledge as a cryptologic technician,” said Cryptologic Technicians (Collection) Seaman Johnathan Bellinder, honor graduate for class 20070. “CSCPC is a difficult course, but it definitely helps prepare us to go out to the fleet and be the best information warriors we can be.”



This marks the end of the CSCPC, which was a legacy course that dated back to Dec. 25, 1995. The course trained over 15,000 Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen in the span of 24 years. The graduation of the final two classes bring closure to a course that survived for almost a quarter century. The new Communication Signals Collection course (CSCC) CTR “A” School 460 will be the replacement for the previous 450 course. The new course has already convened and is set to graduate April 7.



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



