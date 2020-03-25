MICC assists acquisition partners with training event

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (March 25, 2020) – The Mission and Installation Contracting Command Headquarters Contracting Operations Directorate hosted a Virtual Contracting Enterprise Paperless Contract File course March 10-12 for Army acquisition personnel at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Ninety-six representatives from the Army Sustainment Command, Installation Management Command, Training and Doctrine Command and Forces Command attended the classroom training event prior to the implementation of limitations placed on federal employees in light of the government’s response to COVID-19.



The training event allows the MICC’s acquisition partners to gain the requisite understanding of functionality of the VCE tool. The application tool affords attendees to share the applicability to their subordinate organizations and develop their own business process rules to store, access and route documents necessary to manage their respective acquisition processes.



“The end state of this training event is to assist our acquisition partners in fully understanding the functionality and abilities in utilizing the VCE tool to its maximum benefit,” said Cyp LaPorte, acting director of MICC CONOPS. “By providing a more in-depth, on-site training venue, the representatives of our major supported activities will be in a better position to provide additional training to their subordinate organizations and develop their own business process rules to maximize VCE’s abilities to review and approve requirement packages utilizing the Requirement Package Assistant feature.”



This training aligns with the June 20, 2018, directive signed by the Army vice chief of staff and assistant secretary mandating use of the Virtual Contracting Enterprise. Requiring activities seeking contracting support from MICC subordinate contracting offices must use VCE to input their requirements to contracting.



“By increasing usage of the RPA application, we can assist our customers to have a viable front-end process, reduce the amount of touch time required by the contracting workforce and reduce potential duplication of efforts in the process,” said John Campos, the CONOPS branch chief for business intelligence. “The earlier the customer gets involved in the requirements phase, using the RPA to transmit requirement documents, the more they become vested in the final product. The customers’ involvement ultimately contributes to helping the contracting office to produce a better defined solicitation and contract.”



