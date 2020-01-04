Kingston, Wash. Native Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Lt. Jessica Huntington, a native of Kingston, Washington, is a civil engineer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti where she oversees all the future requirements and base projects. She also assists tenant commands with planning their projects to and helps ensure their mission requirements are met. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

Huntington, a 2010 graduate of Kingston High School and 2013 graduate of Washington State University, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Kingston.



“The things I learned as an active member in the Builders Key Club and Kiwanis service organizations made a huge impact on my life,” Huntington said. “It made me want to make the world a better place and be a productive member of society—I’ve been able to do both as a member of the U.S. Navy.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Lt. Huntington.”



Huntington plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Huntington is most proud of doing humanitarian work during her deployments.



“When I was deployed to the Philippines, we built three schools in a rural city—two elementary schools and a high school,” said Huntington. “I was able to see the impact it had on the kids and on the community. It was a very cool experience.”



Huntington comes from a history of military service as her father was both in the Marines and the Coast Guard and her husband is a Navy veteran. However, she is the first female in her family to serve in the military and is the family’s first officer. She hopes the family tradition of serving continues.



“My dad was 100 percent the most excited when I received my acceptance to OCS (Officer Candidate School),” Huntington said. “He was very proud of where I was going and what I was going to get to accomplish in the Navy. I know the Navy has changed me as a person and pushed me to grow and become a better person overall. I have a lot of experiences I wouldn’t have had otherwise and I definitely want that for my children.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Huntington and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“My favorite part of being in the Navy is just being able to give back, which ties into my history with Kiwanis,” Huntington said. “The different construction projects we do—whether that’s placing concrete in the middle of a monsoon to build a school in the Philippines or doing projects here at Camp Lemonnier—it makes a difference and makes people’s lives better. It’s a great feeling.”

