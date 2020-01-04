Duvall, Wash. Resident Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Cmdr. Shannon Llenza, a resident of Duvall, Washington and senior attorney at Microsoft in Redmond, is a U.S. Navy reserve judge advocate general (JAG) deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As the legal advisor to the base commanding officer, she advises on matters concerning ethics, criminal justice, rules of engagement, personnel and other legal matters. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Llenza, a 1995 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and 2001 graduate of Marquette University Law School, credits her success in the Navy and during the deployment to her adopted hometown of Duvall.



“The community of Duvall has really stepped up to help my family while I’m here,” Llenza said. “We have no other relatives in the area and it takes a village to support a military family while a parent is deployed. We haven’t lived in Duvall long, but it’s been humbling how people have come together and helped when we needed them. It’s a great community and I’m so lucky to be a part of it.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Cmdr. Llenza.”



Llenza plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Llenza is most proud of being promoted to commander.



“It took a lot of work, dedication and sacrifice, and one of the best things about it is the opportunity to mentor junior officers and help them achieve success,” said Llenza.



While Llenza is the first person on her side of the family to join the military, her husband is a retired Navy veteran and she would be honored to see her children following in their footsteps.



“My dad influenced me to join the Navy after law school,” Llenza said. “The Navy has been good to me and if my kids want to join, I’d completely support them. I feel like being in the Navy has helped to provide my daughter with a strong female role model because she sees that women can do anything that men can do.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Llenza, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy is the people you meet,” Llenza said. “You make friends for life because you have these common experiences with them and you really bond over those experiences. It’s also great to be able to do a job that is different than your civilian career and bring your civilian skill sets to the military and your military skill sets to your civilian job.”

