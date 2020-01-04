Houston Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Petty Officer Third Class Cianna Hall, a native of Houston is a gunner’s mate armory watch stander and range line coach and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, March 18, 2019. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Hall and congratulate her on her nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Hall exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Hall, a 2015 graduate of Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Houston.



“My mother always taught me to work for what,” said Hall. “I knew joining the Navy was a good opportunity for me to gain my independence as well as explore different parts of the world.” Hall said.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“We demand the highest standards from our sailors both professionally and personally,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Hall is the epitome of these standards and her exemplary behavior is an example of how all military members should carry themselves every day as an ambassador of the United States of America at home and abroad.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Hall is most proud of receiving her associate’s degree.



“I had to sacrifice playing volleyball at the college I was attending,” said Hall. “It was difficult to manage having school full time, a part time job, and being a reservist,” said Hall.



Hall comes from a history of military service and takes pride in carrying on family tradition.



“My cousin actually served in the Air Force for 10 years,” Hall said. “Even though he was away from family the majority of his time, I was able to witness him start up his own business, travel to numerous countries, as well as start his own family. I realized that for me to be successful, I had to step out on my own two feet and go for what I want.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hall, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Being deployed to Camp Lemonnier has helped me grow professionally because even though I have been in a new environment, away from family and friends, I’ve been able focus on applying certain techniques and skills I’ve learned when earning my associate’s,” Hall said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2020 05:07 Story ID: 366298 Location: HOUSTON, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Houston Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.