Model Based Product Support Heralds in New-Age Logistics and Engineering

Photo By Dana Rene White | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) Technical Director Paul...... read more read more Photo By Dana Rene White | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) Technical Director Paul Mann gives the thumbs up to attendees during a Product Support Office Forum Evaluation held on-site at the A/V Center, March 16. The forum was hosted in alignment with In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future program and digital transformation campaign efforts to focus on Model Based Product Support NAVSEA Logistics SEA 06L systems replacement. see less | View Image Page

While the message relating to rising health concerns is to “flatten the curve,” the digital logistics Information Technology (IT) realm requires the opposite action to keep pace.



“Our Navy is not nearly as ready as it needs to be, therefore we have been invited to be heroes and heroines to get the Navy ready,” Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) Technical Director Paul Mann said in his opening remarks at the Product Support Forum Evaluation at NSWC PHD March 16.



The command’s Product Support Office hosted the forum in alignment with In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future (ISEAotF) program and digital transformation campaign efforts to focus on Model Based Product Support (MBPS) NAVSEA Logistics SEA 06L systems replacement.



“On behalf of all leadership across NAVSEA, this is an all hands evolution,” Mann said. “We’re talking about implementing technology that has been in place for years (in the private sector).”



According to SEA 06L, the Navy’s current logistics IT systems that provide configuration management, provisioning, readiness modeling and technical data management support for ships and weapon systems are outdated and cannot keep pace with rapidly changing and emerging technologies. This current infrastructure greatly inhibits the enterprise to effectively and cohesively sustain the fleet.



“The goal is how we are going to bring a relevant solution to the Navy now,” said SEA 06L Chief Logistician Capt. Stuart Day.



The solution, Day says, is to switch from an analogic, 2D, reactive system requiring manual input of data and with limited in-service feedback to a digital, 3D, predicative analytics state equipped with automated processes, integrated data and dynamic updates from in-service usage.



“It’s not just a monetary issue to put more parts on ships, but to put the right parts on ships,” he said.



SEA 06L Deputy Director Tom Murphy updated the audience on the goals and potential capabilities of MBPS.



“We want to reduce time spent on logarithmic tasks and focus more on advanced analytics,” Murphy said.



MBPS is anticipated to rapidly modernize warfare systems product support by improving availability, readiness and cost, and place the necessary tools for success in the hands of warfare centers, ISEAs and warfighters, Murphy added.



“What this means for us is more capabilities, higher availability and accuracy of information pedigree,” Murphy said.



Murphy added that a decision support capability to convert resources, or funds, into readiness is just one avenue to achieve increased operational availability and reduce support costs.



Additionally, the enterprise must undertake efforts to achieve these benefits, including creating a maintenance and supply resource optimization model that will enable product support specialists to dynamically meet readiness requirements, as well as manage and deliver accurate, integrated and modern 3D product data the Navy requires to perform maintenance and supply efforts on ships and submarines.



The Navy Product Data Management (NPDM), charged with high-level tasks and aiding in transitioning technical publications to digital distribution, is one MBPS capability that will aid in those efforts.



“NDPM is already helping with legacy migration data to create a continuity,” Murphy said. “This will significantly enhance user experience and reduce bandwidth requirements.”



Murphy assured the audience the Navy will maintain legacy interfaces within MBPS despite transitioning to 3D models.



In addition to NPDM, other primary MBPS capabilities include a cloud-based modern IT platform and a Navy Data Acquisition Requirements Tool (NDART), which creates common standards, requirements and acquisition approaches for product and technical data.



“Configurations will be managed in the same system, not separate ones,” Murphy said. “Templates for new programs can be dropped into ISEA programs so they are all on the same map.”



An additional primary capability of MBPS, Murphy pointed out, is a Navy Common Readiness Model (NCRM), which analyzes, reports, predicts and optimizes weapon systems readiness and operation and sustainment costs throughout the life cycle.



“Final output will result in standard contract requirements for life cycle support of all maritime platforms and systems,” Murphy said. “We expect full operational capability of programs in FY20 (Fiscal Year 2020).”



Beginning in May 2020, Murphy said the fleet will conduct prioritized readiness reviews to drive a consistent process for identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions for deficiencies of underperforming systems, as well as address obsolesce, material support and product viability.



Mann stressed individuals should not wait to be told what to do in regards to getting on board with MBPS.



“If program managers aren’t on board, stand by, and they will be,” Mann said. “Don’t let your teammates watch you work. Encourage them to join you.”