Photo Essay: Fort McCoy supports rail movement for deploying Reserve unit

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 996th Engineer Company and 327th Engineer Company loaded equipment and vehicles for rail shipment March 18, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for an upcoming deployment.



The Soldiers completed the movement with support from the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) and the LRC’s Transportation Division.



Approximately 245 pieces of cargo were loaded on to 97 rail cars equaling 22.4 short tons.



There were zero rail safety accidents with the effort as well.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”